Virginia "Ginny" Grassel Gossard, 92, peacefully entered the gates of heaven on February 28, 2022 with loved ones by her side. She was a devoted Christian and lived life with a faith that gave her both peace and purpose.



Ginny was born on July 10, 1930 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After she graduated from Messmer High School (Class of 1947), she headed west to California to work for American Airlines as a ticket agent in the executive concierge service. She was strong and self-directed, and a force to be reckoned with for a woman of her time. She had the class and flair of Jackie O., and modeled part-time in her twenties. When she wasn't working or traveling, she volunteered at the hospital caring for the babies.



She made Manhattan Beach her home where she met her husband Teddy, the love of her life. They had one of the greatest love affairs of all times, with a devotion to each other none other than Prince Edward and Wallis. She was his "Darling", and he was her "Teddy Bear." Ginny had no children, but embraced many with love and affection. Tenderly known as "Auntie Ginny" to her nieces and their families in Wisconsin, and Grandma Ginny "G.G." to the family next door who she embraced as her own. Ginny loved to travel, she loved to run, and she loved the beach. She ran daily barefoot in the sand, and each year won a medal in the Manhattan Beach 10K until her mid-eighties. She also loved to knit, generously giving away everything she made. She and Teddy had many friends who they loved to lunch with at local restaurants, always dressing formally for the occasion with matching ensembles.



Ginny is predeceased by her husband Teddy Gossard, her mother Regina Zellner Grassel, her father Edward Grassel, and her brother Lee Grassel. Per her wishes, there will be no services held; and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Children's Hospital.



Published by The Beach Reporter on Apr. 7, 2022.