REVEREND RAYMOND E. LAMBERT
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 30 2022
2:00p.m.
Manhattan Beach Community Church
Reverend Raymond E. Lambert

The Reverend Raymond E. Lambert, 1931-2022, lived to practice in ministry for the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, and most recently serving as a part-time associate minister of the Manhattan Beach Community Church. He developed and honed his craft with congregations in Olney, Texas; Van Buren, Arkansas; Coeur d' Alene, Idaho; Pico Rivera and Torrance, California.
A native of Portland, Oregon, he took pleasure in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, walking the beaches of the Oregon coast, as well as the beach city coasts in California. He also loved to sing with church choirs and Los Cancieneros Master Chorale. He played tennis until he was 87.

Ray expressed himself through sermons and poetry, self-publishing two books of selected poems and an autobiography. Survivors include Terri Lambert, his wife of 20 years; three children from his first marriage, and two grandchildren of his oldest son, Terri's children and grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at Manhattan Beach Community Church on Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. The service will be live-streamed at mbccucc.org
Published by The Beach Reporter on Apr. 7, 2022.
