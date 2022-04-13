Daniel Paul Kinsley passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 50 years young.
Danny was born on July 9, 1971 in Redondo Beach California. He was an enthusiastic traveler and adventure seeker. He enjoyed hunting, boating, dirt biking and being present in life.
In 2008 Danny's first son Cooper was born and in 2010 his second son Parker was born. Dan welcomed fatherhood as a new adventure and never let the fun stop.
Dan ran his successful business of heating and air-conditioning in the South Bay. He continued to travel and spend as much time as he could with his boys, family and friends. He never stopped, quit or gave in. He considered himself a fortunate man and lived for the day.
In addition to Cooper and Parker, Danny is forever remembered by Carol or as he called her "his girl"; his brother Harold; his sisters Susan, Barbara, Karen, Marilyn and Jeanette; his brothers-in-laws Tony and Lee; his sister-in- law Tara; his nieces Amy , Sarah, Mellissa, Deanna, Danielle and Heather; his nephews- in-laws Dean, Henry and Bryon; his great-great nieces and great -great nephews and his countless friends around the world. He was pre-deceased by his parents Harold and Ruth Kinsley.
" Live and appreciate the little things in life, cherish the peeps that you love and bring you joy, don't sweat the small stuff going on in your life, get out there and live. "D.K.
A public service will be held at 11 AM on April 23, 2022 at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions – Rice Center, 5310 Torrance Blvd., Torrance California. A continuation of his celebration will follow in Redondo Beach. Visit www.lafuneral.com
to send condolences to the family.
Lighthouse Memorial & Receptions – Rice Center
(310) 792-7599
Published by The Beach Reporter on Apr. 13, 2022.