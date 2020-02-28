|
|
Born in Orange, Texas, Mike spent his summers on his grandparent's farm in Rio Vista, Texas. His family moved to California & Mike graduated from San Marino High School before putting himself through college at The University of Southern California.
Mike was proud to be an American. Upon graduating from USC in 1966, Mike joined the U.S. Air Force where he attained rank of Captain. As part of his service he spent a year at Udorn AFB, Thailand where he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for exceptional service in support of combat operations. He believed that voting & being a lifelong supporter of his convictions made a difference.
Moving to Manhattan Beach in 1975, he joined the M.B. Rotary Club. In 1979-80, Mike served as President & for over 40 years he has worked to better this community & the world around him.
Mike thrived in his career as a transportation expert. He started working for his father-in-law, Marvin Egeland, at Bekins Moving & Storage. After 45 years he retired from S&M Moving Systems. He enjoyed the challenges of figuring the logistics of the unusual, difficult moves & became the nationwide go-to guy for moving museum aircraft, fragile medical labs, top secret aeronautics, entire corporations, movie sets & even an elephant.
Seeking fun & relaxation, Mike & his family loved their sailboat & enjoyed being active members of Corsair Yacht Club.
Mike was devoted to his family. He was married to the love of his life, Sandra Egeland Doell, for 52 years. He adored his three daughters: Melissa Doell Hamai, Melanie Doell Ransford, and Stephanie Doell Nelson. He actively participated in their activities, culminating in baking each a wedding cake for their respective weddings. He has been a proud Pop to each of his 6 grandkids: Joel, Thomas, Austin, Kaitlin, Brody & Tyler. He is also survived by his brother William Brant Doell & sister Joan Doell Arnold, his namesake Uncle Robert Cooper & Aunt Nancy Cooper, his son-in-law's Matt Hamai and Noel Nelson, many cousins, nieces & nephews.
Anyone who got to know Mike Doell was a friend for life. His friendly smile & warm handshake will be missed by all.
Services
A service in Mike's honor will take place
on March 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Manhattan Beach Community Church
303 So. Peck Ave. M.B.
In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to one of the following:
Manhattan Beach Rotary Foundation
(To support water wells in Africa)
P.O. Box 691
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Or :
USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Suite 8302 MC 9181.
University of Southern California
P.O. Box 77902
Los Angeles, CA 90099-5334
Published in The Beach Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020