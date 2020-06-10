NATHAN CHIANTA
The Amazing Life of Nathan Chianta
Brooklyn-Born Sicilian, Catholic, Son, Brother, Pizza Maker, Bartender, Soldier, Husband, Dad, Student, Theater Usher, PA, Accountant, Manager of Processes/People, Piscataway-Suburban, Elks, Hollywood-Transplanted, VP of Getting "Things" Done, Academy Member, Film Lover, Manhattan Beach Retiree, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Storyteller, Friend to All. Now at Peace.
Survived by the many lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:
American Red Cross
https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
https://www.academymuseum.org/en/donate

Published in The Beach Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
