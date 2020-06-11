Marilyn Roberta Waters, beloved wife, mother, friend and educator, passed away on the 28th of April.

A lifelong Californian and longtime resident of Redondo Beach and Torrance, Marilyn was born on August 27, 1932, and raised in Montebello by her mother, Lucille Kyle, and her beloved aunt, Ida Mae Cramer.

Marilyn had a free and adventurous spirit and was willing to take chances and push herself to expand her horizons. In the 1950's she traveled from Los Angeles to Mexico City, on a bus that was slow, cramped, unreliable and even a little dangerous. But it was clear she did not mind these conditions and even embraced them, as she made the journey a second time. She took a long trip throughout Europe after graduating from San Jose State College. She taught at an Army base in Japan, where she made lifelong friends as a member of the 'Tokyo Four'.

Marilyn began teaching in Palos Verdes, and then met her husband, Raymond M. ('Monty') Waters, at a forum on the 1960 presidential election, when Monty slipped her a note asking if she would like to get coffee afterwards. Monty and Marilyn married in 1961, and they had four sons-

Raymond, Michael, Matthew and Timothy-between 1962 and 1966. Marilyn stepped away from teaching to raise her sons, but returned to teach at American Martyrs

Catholic School in Manhattan Beach in 1973. After several years there, she returned

to public school teaching, primarily at Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School near

Exposition Park. A convert to Catholicism, she was active in the parish guild at St. Lawrence Martyr and taught religion classes, and also volunteered for many years at the Pregnancy Help Center in Torrance.

Marilyn retired in 1989, when she and Monty sold their home in Redondo Beach and moved to Torrance. Marilyn thrived in retirement. She was always a highly-skilled bridge player, and began playing in more games and making new friends. She joined a book club and read hundreds of mystery novels. She took up golf and played enthusiastically for many years. She also continued to travel, making trips to Egypt, Russia and Ireland, often with friends from her days in Japan.

All these things were sources of great joy to Marilyn, but she found the greatest happiness in the lives of her four children, six grandchildren (Emma, Kyle, Thomas, Maddy, Zoe and Nicholas), and her many beloved friends. In passing she was at home and at peace, with her family beside her, and ready to join her late husband Monty and her recently-departed son Raymond. Her strength and kindness, her love of friends and laughter, her gentle spirit-as well as her rare but very funny sarcasm-will be missed by all who knew her.

Information on a memorial and service will be provided as soon as practicable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations in Marilyn's name be made to AbilityFirst, 3770 E Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90815, or the Pregnancy Help Center, 1311 Crenshaw Blvd # A, Torrance, CA 90501.



