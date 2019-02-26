|
Gordon Lee Waterous, beloved son, husband, brother and uncle, and loyal friend to many, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Silverado Memory Care Community, with his wife, Sharon, and sister, Donna at his side.
Gordon was born February 20, 1943, in Flint, Michigan, and from age 8, grew up on a farm outside Flushing, Michigan, living there through college. Gordon's life-long passion for cars led him to earn a BS in Mechanical Engineering from General Motors Institute in 1966 (he would later pick up an MBA at USC). Degree in hand, Gordon launched his career at GM and eventually landed in the aerospace industry, with a 12-year stint in the Air Force in between. His Air Force career included tours on the west coast at Los Angeles AFB, and the east coast at Hanscom AFB near Boston and Andrews AFB near Washington, DC. After leaving the Air Force, Gordon eagerly returned to California to continue his career as a civilian at TRW, Hughes and Boeing, making numerous trips to the Cape in support of classified Air Force space missions.
While stationed at LAAFB, Gordon met his future wife Sharon on a ski trip to Mammoth. Married in 1975, they spent many wonderful years living in their adopted hometown of Manhattan Beach. Gordon's love of cars turned from career to a life-long hobby. One of his AF colleagues, Larry Cress, raced a little bugeye Sprite, and Gordon became his one and only crew member and mechanic, driving to races at many tracks in California. After receiving funding from Honda, along with a new Honda CRX to race, they participated in endurance races at racetracks all over the U.S. and Canada. In addition to racing, Gordon had a love affair with a 1970-1/2 Camaro Z28 that he purchased new, and that is now in the loving care of his nephew Fred in Oklahoma.
In addition to skiing and car racing, Gordon loved trips to wine country, world wide travel and cruising with Sharon by his side, along with many of their long-time friends. Gordon was a shy quiet man who never wanted to call attention to himself, but he had a wry sense of humor. He was the handiest of handy-mans -- he could make or fix anything. He was honest and trustworthy, and he gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. He was a loyal friend and a kind and devoted husband. This world was a better place because he was in it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene Amelia Golombisky Waterous and John Lee Waterous. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sister Donna Vint and her husband, Harry Wright; his nephew Fred Vint, wife Shannon and their sons, Parker and Preston; and his niece Heidi Etchieson, husband Bill and their daughter Sydney.
A Celebration of Gordon's Life will be held in mid-March. Please contact Sharon at [email protected] for further information.
Published in The Beach Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019