Ella Elizabeth Ivie
February 25, 1935 - January 30, 2019
Ella Elizabeth Ivie passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 at the age of 83 after a seven month fight with cancer. While still trying to absorb the loss the family takes some solace in knowing that she is now at peace and reunited with our father.
She was one of the strongest people we have ever known, was always full of energy and always put family first. She was a loving wife, mother of three boys, and grandmother to four incredible grandchildren.
We miss you dearly but have so many great memories to fall back on, and are eternally grateful for the wonderful life you have provided us. None of it would have been possible without all of your love and support.
We love you Mom.
A memorial service is scheduled for March 2, 2019 at 2pm at American Martyrs Catholic Church in Manhattan Beach.
Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions – White & Day Center
(310) 792-7575
Published in The Beach Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019