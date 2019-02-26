|
Dorothy resided in Hermosa Beach for the last 35 years and 40 prior years in the South Bay and Los Angeles County. She lived a full life focusing on love and giving to her three children, family, four grandchildren and friends. She was loved by all who met her.
Her other passion was enjoying world adventure travel to a different destination each year, often solo, from the time she retired as an elementary school office manager, up until her early 90's including camping and river rafting in New Zealand, zip lining in South America, going on safari in Africa, touring Europe, the middle east and far east.
She was also dedicated to her two avocations, regularly ushering theater and concerts in the Orange County Performing Arts for 25 yrs. , making life friends there, and involved in a dog walking service, becoming like part of the families, both up until recently at age 92 and 94 respectively, giving her life purpose long after retirement. In addition she embraced technology, going from the 1930's water/acid radios in her youth to texting with emoji's.
Dorothy was born in Canada, her parents moved her and her two brothers, to New York when she was a young child. After college, she worked for Bausch and Lomb in the optics factory during WW II. She and her mother car caravanned across the country with some of their relatives to settle in Los Angeles. There she met her husband, Joe, an Insurance Agent, and had three children. Tragically he passed away 4 years after their marriage, leaving Dorothy to raise her young children on her own, successfully supporting them and eventually caring for her elderly mother. She remarried for six years, after her children were adults.
Her memorial service was the beginning of February where Rabbi Liat Yardeni recapped the memories shared by those who spoke: "Dorothy was a lover of life, loved to travel, would do anything for her children and grandchildren and friends, upbeat, independent, selfless, fun, party goer, loved nature, caring, loving, sweet, motherly, pillar of strength and hero to all who knew her; a role model, involved in life despite loss and a fighter. She lived life to the fullest."
Donations can be made in her honor to her favorite charities, 'Trees for Israel' at the Jewish National Fund web site and City of Hope, Los Angeles
Published in The Beach Reporter on Feb. 26, 2019