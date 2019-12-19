|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY
Austin Alexandra Abram
February 9th, 1989 – December 16, 2019
Austin Alexandra Abram, 30, was born and raised in
Manhattan Beach, California. She attended Pacific Elementary School, Manhattan Beach Middle School, Marymount High School, and Villanova University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English and minors in both Communications and Spanish.
She moved to New York in 2011 and began working at In the Know Experiences, where she quickly moved up the ranks from Communications Assistant to Director of
Entertainment Travel. Her job took her all around the world including, but not limited to, Morocco, Greece, Peru, Hong Kong, and Cambodia. All the qualities Austin embodied
enabled her to thrive in her work: she was able to talk to
anyone, organized, adventurous, curious, driven, responsible, and polite. She was a total foodie and always documented her journeys with breathtaking photographs-she had a keen eye for the perfect shot.
A California girl at heart, she always made a point to return to LA to visit family, for every occasion or no occasion at all. The beach was never far away from her thoughts. Her New York apartment was decorated with photographs of all the people and places she loved most.
In the weeks prior to her death, Austin posted photos from her time in the Maldives. In captions, she expressed how thankful she felt, that she was living her best life, and
reminded us that no filter was needed. She also took the time to reflect on the passing of her father, Stephen, two years prior. "Two years later and missing him just as much... really miss talking to him after an amazing trip like this - the kick he'd get out of me "surfing" in the Maldives...I know you're watching over me," she wrote.
She is survived by her mother, Kimberly; her sister, Keeley and her fiancé, Taylor;
grandmothers, Annette and Madonna; aunts and uncles, Michael, Jacci, Lori, Ralph; and cousins, Curtis and his fiancé Kiley, Troy and his wife Jessa, Mia, Tatum, Malcolm, and Nicholas. She is preceded by the death of her father, Stephen; and her grandfathers, Fabian and Leonard.
The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, December 21st at American
Martyrs Church in Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers of flowers, please donate to either of the charities found at the following link. keeleyabram.wixsite.com/austinabram
Published in The Beach Reporter on Dec. 19, 2019